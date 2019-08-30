Highways to suspend grass cutting on M55 to avoid traffic havoc ahead of Blackpool Illuminations switch on

Lane closures on the M55 are due to be lifted within the next hour, say Highways, as families head to Blackpool for the Illuminations today (August 30).



This morning, Highways warned motorists that lane closures on the eastbound and westbound carriageways would remain in place until later this evening.

The agency said the 10-mile lane closure, between Preston and Kirkham, had been put in place to allow grass cutting and drainage clearance to take place.

But Highways have taken the decision to suspend the works as thousands of families are expected take to the M55 to visit the Illuminations in Blackpool this afternoon.

The agency said all lane closures will be now lifted by 1pm to prevent congestion and delays.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "We have a maintenance team working on the motorway this morning, but we have decided to postpone the work to benefit drivers heading to Blackpool for the Illuminations."

It said the westbound closure (Blackpool-bound) will be removed first, shortly followed by the eastbound carriageway (Preston-bound).

Blackpool Council has welcomed the decision after fears were raised of traffic havoc ahead of the resort's annual lights spectacle.

A spokesman for Blackpool Council said: "We understand the work is stopping and the lanes will be clear in the next hour."

Congestion on the eastbound carriageway remains at a standstill, with Highways expecting congestion to remain until 1pm.