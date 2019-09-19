Highways England to spend more than £5 million over next few weeks on M6 in Lancashire

More than £5 million is being spent by Highways England over the next few weeks to provide safer and smoother journeys along the M6 in Lancashire and Cumbria.



As part of its maintenance programme for the motorway, three separate projects involving resurfacing, installing new safety barriers, replacing road studs and repainting road markings, are taking place.

The programme includes:

- A £1.3 million, month-long project to resurface parts of the northbound carriageway between junction 34 at Lancaster and Burton services just south of junction 36 which started last Friday (13 September);

- A £1.3 million project installing new safety barriers in the central reservation along a 3.5 mile section of the motorway between junction 36 for Kirkby Lonsdale and junction 38 at Tebay. This started on Sunday (15 September) for ten weeks.

- A third scheme, costing £1.5 million and involving the resurfacing of sections of the southbound carriageway between junction 40 at Penrith and Tebay at junction 38, will start on Monday 7 October and last for five weeks

Highways England project manager Nichola Capstick said: "These are routine wear and tear roadworks but are vital to keep the motorway in good condition so drivers can continue to enjoy safe and smooth journeys.

"We’re working hard to minimise any disruption to people’s journeys but we appreciate that drivers like to know what work we are doing when lanes are closed and reduced speed limits are in place."

Most of the work will be done using lane closures and a 50mph speed limit past the roadworks, including during the day .

Only the work between Lancaster and Burton Services requires overnight – 9pm to 5am - slip road and or full carriageway closures.

The northbound carriageway between junction 34 for Lancaster and junction 35 for Carnforth will be closed nightly on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights for the next three weekends.

The first of the weekend nightly closures starts tomorrow night (Friday, September 20) with a signed diversion, using the A683 and A6, in place.

As part of the Government’s £15 billion road investment strategy large sections of the motorway and major A road network are being resurfaced.

Since April 2015, more than 4,000 lane miles of the network have been resurfaced – with over 1,000 miles alone this financial year - meaning safer and smoother journeys for drivers and other road users up and down the country.