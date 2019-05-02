Here's what you need to know if the Apple Maps car in Blackpool spots you

This is what to do if Apple takes your photo while its car surveys the North West.

Apple has begun a new project to update its Maps application, including re-surveying large parts of the UK, starting here in Lancashire.

The Apple Maps car spotted in Blackpool yesterday.

The car is equipped with a 360 degree camera on its roof which will capture images of the street as it drives.

But while Apple Maps' main competitor, Google Maps, offers people the chance to have their property blurred out on their application, there is currently no detail from Apple yet on whether people will be able to do the same on the updated app.

Despite this, the US-based company insist that they are committed to protecting people's privacy, and say that "we will blur faces and license plates on collected images prior to publication."

This will reassure people who do not want their faces shown on the new app, but others may actually want to be photographed - in weird and interesting poses.

Google Street View once captured images of 8 people dressed as pigeons.

Since Google Maps launched its Street View function in 2007, thousands of people have been captured by its cameras doing deliberately odd things.

But the craze meant that some people performed dangerous stunts in front of the Google Street View car.

In 2012 safety concerns led one driver employed by the company to warn the public not to "stand in the middle of the road waiting for me to get you on camera."

So if you spot the Apple Maps car as it surveys the county, feel free to strike a pose - but stay on the pavement!