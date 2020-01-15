Heavy traffic on M6 near Preston after collision causes two-lane closure

Have your say

All lanes have now been reopened after a road traffic collision on the M6 southbound resulted in two lanes being closed.



A collision between junctions 31A and 31 on the M6 southbound near Preston resulted in two out of four lanes to be closed this evening (15 January).

Highways North West have confirmed the vehicles involved in the crash have been moved from the carriageway and all lanes are now reopen.

There are currently delays of 10 minutes against expected traffic.

The average speed is 10mph, according to the AA.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 6.15pm and 6.30pm.

Lanes three and four (of four) have been closed. (Credit: Highways)

On a statement on Twitter, a spokesman for Highways said: "The M6 from J31A (Preston Longridge B6242) towards J31 (Preston Samlesbury Clitheroe A59)

"2 lanes have been closed due to a collision.

READ MORE: Two people sustain 'serious injuries' after car collides with lamp post in Clayton-le-Moors

"Traffic Officers are en-route."

The crash has affected the M55. (Credit: AA)

It is not yet known how many vehicles were involved in the collision.