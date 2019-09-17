Heavy congestion for motorists leaving M6 junction 31a in north Preston as 17 weeks of works begin

Works in Bluebell Way near M6 junction 31a are leading to heavy congestion and delays this morning (September 17).



The disruption is due to works which began yesterday morning (September 16) to install a new high-voltage connection to an electricity substation off Bluebell Way near the Premier Inn hotel.

Commuters exiting M6 junction 31a are being warned of delays this week due to ongoing works in the area

The disruption, which includes closing lanes, is expected to last 17 weeks with a scheduled completion date of Friday, January 17, 2020.

This morning, traffic is queued from the M6 junction 31a slip road, along Longsands Lane and Anderton Way, to the Asda store, off Eastway, Fulwood.

The council’s highway regulation team said it has been working closely with the developer to minimise disruption, but it says some delays are “likely” as the traffic management needed will narrow the available road space.

To minimise disruption, tasks likely to have most impact on the roads are planned to be carried out overnight and at weekends.

But commuters in north Preston and those who use M6 junction 31a are being warned to leave more time for their journeys.

Peter Bell, regulation and enforcement manager for Lancashire County Council, said: "We’re aware that the work in this location is likely to cause some disruption and have worked closely with the contractor to look at ways of working which will minimise the impact as far as possible.

"However I would ask people who make regular journeys in this area to be aware of the potential for delays."

As well as an entry and exit point from the M6 motorway, the area has developed as a busy retail and business area.

In recent years, a number of car dealerships have opened in Bluebell Way, with a Volvo garage under construction.

Work on a new HPL Motors car supermarket is also expected to begin soon on the site of the former Park and Ride.

Businesses including Booths and James Hall have their headquarters in the area and there is also a Premier Inn, service area containing a Spar, Starbucks, Subway and fuel station.

For more information on the latest road disruptions, visit: www.lancashire.gov.uk/roads-parking-and-travel/