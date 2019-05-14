Grisly discovery on A6 after hundreds of human teeth are found scattered in road near Lancaster

Have your say

An investigation is underway into the grisly discovery of hundreds of human teeth found scattered along the A6 near Lancaster.



Police were called to the A6 in Forton, near Lancaster, at around 3.30pm yesterday (Monday, May 13) after dozens of loose teeth and medical instruments were found discarded in the road.

Arriving at the scene, officers also found a damaged yellow sharps bin, which appeared to have fallen from a passing vehicle before spilling its ghastly contents into the road.

Officers closed the southbound A6 for nearly an hour, in the direction of Garstang, whilst a clean-up operation took place.

Lancashire Police said an investigation is ongoing to identify the owner of the container.

"And they say the police have no bite these days? Remember kids always clean your teeth!", quipped Lancashire Road Police as they shared their find online.

Hundreds of needles, sharp objects and loose teeth have been found scattered on the A6 in Forton this morning (Tuesday, May 14).

What is a sharps bin?

A sharps container is a hard plastic container that is used to safely dispose of hypodermic needles and other sharp medical instruments, such as IV catheters and disposable scalpels.

The bin ensures that sharp medical instruments are properly disposed of in a safe and legal manner.