Girl, 2, in a serious condition after falling from moving car and being hit by another vehicle in Lancashire

A two-year-old girl is in a serious condition in hospital after falling from a moving car in Lancashire.



Police said the​ toddler fell from a BMW X5 as it was travelling on the A56, near the Whinfield roundabout in Accrington, at around 12.40am on Sunday morning (November 11).

It is then believed the girl – who is from Nelson - was possibly hit by another unknown vehicle.

She suffered a head injury and is in a serious but stable condition at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Sgt Dave Hurst said: "We are appealing for witnesses after a child fell from a car.

"We believe there may have been a white vehicle, possibly a Kia, in the area at the time and we are keen to speak to them.

“If you have any information about the incident, please call us on 101 quoting incident reference 0058 of November 10."

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information on how the child fell from the car.