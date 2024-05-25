Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 24 roadworks beginning between Monday, May 27 and Sunday, June 2, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Preston roadworks Preston roadworks between May 27 and June 2

2 . Garstang Road, Preston What: Multi-way signals Why: Private works under S171 licence, carried out by Westfield Ltd for Excavation in the carriageway to locate rising main, pressure test and reinstate Traffic Management Multi Way Lights to be manually controlled between 0700 to 1900 including weekends When: May 27-Jun 2

3 . Wychnor, Fulwood What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] BROUGHTON LANCASHIRE 1113915 - To build new joint box and lay approx m of Duct 54/56 in Footway/Carriageway When: May 27-May 31

4 . Lewth Lane, Catforth What: Road closure Why: [Remedial works] remedial works to carriageway When: May 27-May 30