Fulwood road closure between M6 and Eastway after early morning motorbike crash

A crash involving a car and a motorbike has forced police to close a busy Fulwood road.



Longsands Lane, at the junction with Bluebell Way roundabout, has been closed since 4am (October 4).

Lancashire Police said a collision involving a car and a motorbike happened at 3.55am.

The busy road, which is used by traffic leaving the M6 at junction 31A to access Eastway, remains closed at 7.15am.

Police said the road is likely to re-open before 8am.

To access Eastway from Bluebell Way, you can take the B6242 through Red Scar and follow Longridge Road.

You can then turn right onto Gamull Lane and Watling Street Road, before joining Eastway

More to details to follow...