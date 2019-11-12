From the deputy editor: A future with fewer cars for Preston?

I don’t think it will come as a surprise to anyone to hear Preston is at crisis point when it comes to congestion and traffic.

With more than two thirds of a 20,000-strong commuter crowd using their cars every day to travel into the city and increasing gridlock at peak times, there is no choice but to look at alternatives.

Today we look at the Preston City Transport Plan (PCTP) - a 20 year vision which focuses on making walking and cycling a more attractive option.

It also looks at realistic long term ways to increase use of public transport and decrease use of private cars.

There are some familiar ideas in there.

The pedestrianisation of Fishergate. The railway station refurbishment.

And the re-opening of mothballed stations - Leyland’s Midge Hall for example.

But is not all about stepping out of the car as a key part of the vision is the creation of the long-discussed ‘Western Crossing’ bridge over the Ribble - linking up the new Preston Western Distributor Road due to open in 2023.

But is another road really what we need?

