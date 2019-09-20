Friday LIVE: M6 motor home fire, Lindsday Birbeck funeral, 300 homes for Penwortham Mill site... Our live blog will keep you up-to-date with all the latest, breaking news this morning (Friday, September 20) Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say We'll be keeping you up-to-date with all the latest breaking news in Lancashire this Friday, September 20, including updates on the region's motorway and road networks. Just hit refresh for the latest updates... Village school parking restrictions to go ahead after councillors shown video of vehicles mounting the pavement