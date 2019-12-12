Fred Flintstone's car has rocked up in South Ribble – and no one knows why

The Leyland Tank has been left in the dust when it comes to iconic South Ribble landmarks – thanks to the arrival of one of the world’s most iconic cars.

A version of cartoon character Fred Flintstone’s archetypal car has arrived in the small village of Walmer Bridge.

Charlie and Matthew in the Flintstones caveman car that has appeared in Walmer Bridge (Image: JPIMedia)

The vehicle, made famous in the Hanna-Barbera animated sitcom The Flintstones, can be found where Liverpool Old Road meets Liverpool Road to the north of the A59.

READ MORE: The reason why there is a blue and white Reliant Robin 'police car' turning heads while driving around Preston

Phil Suthers, who owns Suthers Star Garage less than 100 metres to the north of the car, discovered it on Monday evening (December 9).

The 51-year-old said: “I’d got a phone call and came back to work – and there it was.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s lifting spirits. You can see the smiles 100 yards away from the shop.

The car is on the pavement where Liverpool Old Road meets Liverpool Road (Image: JPIMedia)

“People keep coming in and asking ‘what’s the story with this?’ before coming back with their families to take photos.

“It’s stirred people up and put a smile on people’s faces, and a distraction among all this politics going on.”

And while the identity of the person or people behind the landmark remains unknown, Phil said that he “has an idea” who is behind the project but that they might not want to be put in the spotlight.

“I’d lived in the village for a long time,” said Phil, who now lives in Hutton.

Max, Theodore and Madison in the Flintstones caveman car that has appeared in Walmer Bridge (Image: JPIMedia)

“It’s a good village but things need stirring up now and then to get people talking.

“Cars are slowing down to take a look and going round the roundabout at the bottom of the road before coming back up.”

Suthers Star Garage was formed in 1930 by Phil Suthers’ grandad.

It was run by Phil's dad until his death in December 2010.

Max and Maddison in the model car (Image: JPIMedia)

Phil said: “I think he will be up there smiling and grinning his face off.

“This is right up his street. I think of him every day, he’s always in my thoughts.”

Regarding the future of The Flintstone car, Phil said that there have been no enquiries with his local business over how the vehicle got there.

But he added: “I was walking the dog the other night and a police car appeared and spent quite some time looking at it.”