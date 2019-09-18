Four-car crash in Guildway causing delays for commuters entering Preston and Penwortham

Have your say

A crash involving four vehicles in Guildway is leading to long delays for people heading into Preston and Penwortham this morning (September 18).



The crash happened at around 8am on the A59 Guildway and police have been forced to close a northbound lane from Liverpool Road to A5072 Strand Road.

The incident has led to severe congestion to Millbrook Way along Golden Way.

It is also having affecting Liverpool Road heading into Hutton, as well as Cop Lane, where traffic is queuing from Kingsfold.

Delays of around 16 minutes are expected, with delays easing on Liverpool Road northbound between A59 and A59 Leyland Road.

Average speed on the affected roads is currently at around 5mph.

Police are warning commuters of considerable delays to their journeys and advise taking an alternative route.

North West Ambulance Service said they were not called to the scene and no injuries have been reported.

A police spokesman said: "Morning Preston, please be aware that we're currently dealing with a collision on Guildway involving 4 vehicles.

"This is causing considerable delays in entering Preston from Penwortham this morning.

"Recovery has been requested by officers at scene.

"Unfortunately Guild Way at this time of day is some of the worse congestion the city sees.

"Please find an alternative route."

Police said they are also dealing with two other collisions which are affecting traffic in Preston.

Officers are at the scene of a crash in New Hall Lane, near the Travel Lodge hotel, as well as an incident in Black Bull Lane, near Queens Drive Primary School.

A spokesman added: "As such traffic in and around Preston is moving slowly this morning. Thank you for you patience."