Flooding update: M6 slip road reopened by police

Police have reopened an M6 sliproad after a flooding alert.



Drivers were being warned that the southbound Charnock Richard service slip road onto the M6 had been closed.

The southbound service slip road at Charnock Richard on the M6.

Flooding appeared to have prompted the closure, but Highways England confirmed that the drains have now been cleared.

The service station is home to a Waitrose supermarket and various other businesses.

Highways England tweeted about the incident, and told motorists that "the flooding has receded."

"The slip road has been reopened."