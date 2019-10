Have your say

A stretch of motorway is flooded between the M6 and A6 in Lancashire.



The A601M, a 1.3 mile long motorway linking the M6 with the A6 in Carnforth, has been reduced to one lane today (October 1).

The lane closure is in affect between the northbound M6 exit slip at J35 (Carnforth) and the A6 at Pine Lakes Roundabout.

Highways said traffic is coping well and the lane closure is not currently affecting journey times.