Flood warning for North West passengers after huge downpours

Northern is advising customers to check carefully before travelling this morning as flood water continues to cause problems on a small number of rail routes across the north of England

Customers are being advised not to travel on some routes until further notice after inspections took place earlier this morning.

Despite improving weather in many areas this morning there remains potential for disruption to services throughout the day on Friday and, possibly into the weekend.

Northern customers are advised to allow extra time for travel and to check ahead.

A Northern spokesperson said: "The Friday morning peak will still see disruption on several routes and disruption is likely for the rest of the day in some areas.

"We are still advising customers on a small number of routes - particularly in South Yorkshire - not to travel as flooding is making rail and road travel extremely difficult.

"Colleagues at Network Rail have inspected the tracks and working hard to return them to normal working, but at present we have no estimate as to when we will be able to operate services on the affected routes."

The spokesperson added: "Northern would like to thank customers for their understanding and patience as we continue to try to run as many services as possible."

Customers are advised not to travel on the following routes until further notice: (posted 8.30am)

Sheffield - Lincoln/Gainsborough, there is currently no estimate for when the line will re-open (ticket acceptance is in place on East Midlands Railway between Lincoln - Nottingham/Newark/Doncaster and on LNER between Newark Northgate - Doncaster and Retford - Doncaster)

Sheffield - Leeds via Moorthorpe, route is expected to be closed until Saturday 9 November

Sheffield - Goole

Sheffield - Doncaster, route is expected to be closed until Saturday 9 November

Rochdale - Hebden Bridge, route not expected to open before midday on Friday (services running between Manchester Victoria and Rochdale and between Hebden Bridge and Leeds. Ticket acceptance is in place with Metrolink and TransPennine Express)

Huddersfield - Penistone (A service will operate between Sheffield and Penistone)

There are also problems still affecting other lines in the North:

Doncaster - Scunthorpe will not call at Kirk Sandall due to flooding.

Leeds - Doncaster currently suspended due to flooding near Adwick.

For up-to-the-minute train running information check National Rail Enquiries.