Fishergate Centre launches new cashless car parking system - these are the changes you need to know about

A new cashless car parking system has been rolled out at the Fishergate Centre in Preston today (September 20).

Shoppers have been queuing at the new cash-less pay machines at Fishergate Centre car park today (September 20)

The car park is now operated by ANPR (automatic number plate recognition), meaning a camera reads your vehicle's number plate as you enter.

Instead of dispensing a token like the old machine, the barriers now lift up automatically as you approach, allowing faster entry.

Ticketless entry and exits also have the benefit of no lost tickets or ticket jams.

All the old machines are in the process of being replaced, but only two of the new machines have been installed at this stage.

The new machines do not accept cash, but shoppers can now pay via contactless

The new machines will be situated in the same location as the old ones.

One of the new machines (pictured) is situated at the outside pay station and the other is at the bottom of the escalator inside the centre.

The new machines do not accept cash, but shoppers will have several options to make payment, including contactless bank cards (credit and debit), smartphones or the Glide App (which does not require you to visit a pay station).

The equipment is supplied by Newpark Solutions, which is the only UK-based manufacturer of ANPR cashless equipment.

The old token dispenser has been replaced by an ANPR camera which detects your vehicle's number plate as you enter the car park

The car park will be operated by Fishergate Centre itself, and will not be contracted to a private firm such as Parking Eye. It will operate without enforcement and penalty fines.

The cost of parking has not changed and all prices and time limits remain the same. The car park will operate 24/7.

The free 30 minute 'Click & Collect' parking offer will continue, allowing shoppers to pick up items from Argos or Debenhams.

Shoppers are being urged to remember their number plate registration before attempting to pay, as the parking fee cannot be processed without it.

Fishergate Centre car park is now operated by ANPR (automatic number plate recognition), meaning you no longer have to worry about losing your token

A spokesman for the Fishergate Centre said the new system is "having a few teething issues today", but are confident of the future benefits of the new system.

"One of the reasons for adopting cashless payment is the ongoing trend towards a cashless society", said the spokesman.

"However, the greater aim is our ambition to pursue a more sustainable environment for the car park by adopting a simpler operation that delivers a smaller carbon footprint by requiring less energy usage, fewer manufactured components and less maintenance visits."

But some shoppers have complained of long queues at the pay stations today, due to the car park having only two of the new machines in working order.

The two other machines are expected to be installed over the weekend and should be operational next week.