Firefighters rescue motorists trapped by floodwater in Fylde

A number of people have been rescued after becoming trapped in floodwater in Preston.

Firefighters from Preston, Fleetwood and Fulwood responded to reports that a vehicle had become stranded in floodwater in Woods Lane, near Inskip in Fylde at around 4.10pm on Sunday, December 15.

Four people and two vehicles had to be rescued from floodwater in Woods Lane, a rural road north of Preston, near the village of Inskip. Pic: Google

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found two cars had become stranded in more than 6 inches of floodwater.

Woodplumpton Brook, which runs alongside the rural road, had swelled with heavy rainfall before flooding a stretch of Woods Lane, off B5269 Preston Road.

Firefighters helped four people, two from each car, out of the stranded vehicles.

North West Ambulance Service said it carried out precautionary checks on one of the casualties, but they did not require hospital treatment.

A spokesman for LFRS said: "When we arrived we found there were two vehicles stranded and four casualties were assisted from the vehicles by fire service personnel.

"Ambulance crews carried out precautionary checks on one of the casualties. Firefighters were in attendance for approximately 60 minutes."

Earlier that day, at around 11.45am, firefighters were called to another traffic incident caused by heavy rainfall in Benson Lane, Catforth - just two miles away.

Fire crews from Preston, Penwortham and Fulwood were mobilised after a car skidded on surface water in Benson Lane and landed in a large pond next to Bildabin agricultural supplies.

The driver managed to escape the sinking car, but a passenger had to be rescued by firefighters.

A spokesman for LFRS said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision in Benson Lane, Preston where the vehicle had come off the road and landed in water.

"The occupier of the vehicle was able to self rescue, however, a second person was assisted out of the vehicle by firefighters.

"Crews used a Tirfor winch to assist with the rescue and both casualties were given precautionary checks by ambulance crews at the scene.

"Firefighters were in attendance approximately 90 minutes."