Firefighters rescue driver from overturned car in Warton

A car has overturned in Warton, trapping its elderly driver inside.



The accident happened in Lytham Road (A584), near the Land Registry office, at around 10.14am (September 24).

Firefighters have rescued the man, believed to be aged his 80s, and he has been taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital by land ambulance.

North West Ambulance Service said his injuries are not serious and he was "conscious and speaking" from inside the overturned vehicle.

An air ambulance was mobilised and landed near the scene, but its crew were stood down after it was established that the driver was not seriously hurt.

Police closed Lytham Road in both directions and continue to direct all traffic down Lodge Lane.

It has led to heavy congestion between West End Lane and Lytham Golf Academy, affecting traffic between Warton and Saltcotes.

Motorists heading east on Lytham Road are being diverted down Lodge Lane and Carr Lane, before rejoining Lytham Road near the junction at Warton Aerodrome.