Ferrari driver DID have insurance, say police

Police have issued a clarification over a Ferrari pulled over on the M6.

The flashy sports car was stopped on Tuesday near Accrington, because it was being driven without a front number plate, a legal requirement.

Lancashire road police said at the time it was being driven without insurance. However, on Saturday they said that was an error on the insurer's part and the driver was, in fact, covered.

Lancs Police Tac Ops tweeted: "Due to an admin error by NFU the Ferrari was not shown as insured when fact it should have been. Officers acted correctly with the info presented at the time & NFU have apologised to their customer."