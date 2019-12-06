Faulty traffic lights at Bluebell Way roundabout serving M6 slip road in Preston

Have your say

Motorists leaving the M6 at junction 31a in Preston are urged to take care this morning due to faulty traffic lights at Bluebell Way roundabout.



All traffic lights serving the busy roundabout next to the Jaguar Inchcape showroom were not working as of 7am (Friday, December 6).

The traffic lights at Bluebell Way roundabout are out this morning (Friday, December 6). Pic: Google

The faulty traffic signals are expected to create disruption for motorists leaving the M6 northbound at junction 31a, as well as those travelling along Bluebell Way and Longsands Lane towards Eastway.

Lancashire County Council have been approached for comment.