Family pay tribute to spirited pensioner, 94, who was killed in Walton-le-Dale crash

A Walton-le-Dale family has paid tribute to their fiercely independent 94-year-old mum who was killed in a crash.



Connie Sharples died at the scene of a crash in Severn Drive, near the junction with Duddle Lane, in Walton-le-Dale yesterday morning (Tuesday, May 14).

Mrs Sharples had been driving her Fiat Panda when her vehicle was involved in a collision with a white Volkswagen works van at 7.24am.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 37-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed drug limit and causing death by dangerous driving.

He has since been released under investigation pending futher enquiries.

Mrs Sharples' son, Roy Lund, has paid tribute to his "amazing mum" who prided herself on her independence and active lifestyle.

“Connie was a VERY independent woman who at age 17, ran off to join the ATS during WW2", said Roy.

“She ended up working with an all women's unit, the 93rd Searchlight outside of London.

“She really enjoyed dancing (twice a week) and loved to watch Strictly Come Dancing on a Sunday evening.

“Mum was a parishioner at St Aidens church and loved to walk all her life.

“Her fitness and health were always paramount to her.

“Amazing lady who was already planning her 100th birthday party.

“She will be sadly missed by all who had the privilege to know her!”

Sgt Adam Dawson added: “Our thoughts remain with Connie’s family and friends at this incredibly upsetting time.

“We continue to appeal for witnesses and ask that anyone who saw the collision gets in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 189 of 14 May.