Fallen traffic lights leads to delays near A6 in Fulwood

A set of traffic lights has fallen over and is blocking traffic near the A6 in Preston.

The stricken lights are causing chaos in Black Bull Lane, near the junction with A6 Garstang Road in Fulwood this afternoon (September 13).

The fallen traffic light in A6 Garstang Road, at the junction with Black Bull Lane, Fulwood this afternoon (September 13)

The busy road, which leads to the M6 and M55 at Broughton, has been partially blocked in both directions, with debris scattered across the road.

According to AA, the traffic light has fallen onto the northbound side of the road at the left-turn junction of Black Bull Lane.

It said: "A6 Garstang Road is partially blocked with very slow traffic due to fallen traffic light failure.

"It is also affecting traffic both ways at Sharoe Green Lane, near Royal Preston Hospital.

"Sensors show that the traffic light has fallen on the northbound side at the left-turn junction of Black Bull Lane.

"But social media reports that traffic from both directions are alternating to pass the scene.

It is not clear whether the traffic lights have been damaged by a vehicle.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.

UPDATED: This incident is now clear