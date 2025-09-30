Breaking

Emergency road closure in place at Roman Road in Blackburn after burst water pipe

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 30th Sep 2025, 13:54 BST
An emergency road closure is in place in Blackburn due to a burst water pipe.

United Utilities have closed a small stretch of Roman Road, Blackburn, at its junction with Beechwood Gardens.

Emergency road closure in place at Roman Road in Blackburn after burst water pipeplaceholder image
Emergency road closure in place at Roman Road in Blackburn after burst water pipe | Google

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

The closure is in place due to a main pipe bursting.

No through route is possible to traffic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is expected that the closure will be in place until tomorrow.

The burst pipe may result in low water pressure in the area. Residents affected by this burst should contact their water company, United Utilities, for updates and assistance, and can also visit their website for more information.

A United Utilities spokesperson, said: “We are currently dealing with a burst water main on Roman Road in Blackburn.

“Traffic management is in place so our teams can carry out the repairs safely.

“We are working as quickly as we can and apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

Related topics:United UtilitiesBlackburn
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice