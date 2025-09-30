Emergency road closure in place at Roman Road in Blackburn after burst water pipe
United Utilities have closed a small stretch of Roman Road, Blackburn, at its junction with Beechwood Gardens.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
The closure is in place due to a main pipe bursting.
No through route is possible to traffic.
It is expected that the closure will be in place until tomorrow.
The burst pipe may result in low water pressure in the area. Residents affected by this burst should contact their water company, United Utilities, for updates and assistance, and can also visit their website for more information.
A United Utilities spokesperson, said: “We are currently dealing with a burst water main on Roman Road in Blackburn.
“Traffic management is in place so our teams can carry out the repairs safely.
“We are working as quickly as we can and apologise for the inconvenience caused.”