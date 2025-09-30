An emergency road closure is in place in Blackburn due to a burst water pipe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United Utilities have closed a small stretch of Roman Road, Blackburn, at its junction with Beechwood Gardens.

Emergency road closure in place at Roman Road in Blackburn after burst water pipe | Google

Read More Emergency services descend on M61 after van crash closes motorway lane

The closure is in place due to a main pipe bursting.

No through route is possible to traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is expected that the closure will be in place until tomorrow.

The burst pipe may result in low water pressure in the area. Residents affected by this burst should contact their water company, United Utilities , for updates and assistance, and can also visit their website for more information.

A United Utilities spokesperson, said: “We are currently dealing with a burst water main on Roman Road in Blackburn.

“Traffic management is in place so our teams can carry out the repairs safely.

“We are working as quickly as we can and apologise for the inconvenience caused.”