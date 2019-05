Have your say

An emergency closure will be taking place tonight (May 9 into May 10) on the M6 Southbound carriageway between J39 Shap and J36 South Lakes.

The closure is planned for 9pm and 5am.

A diversion will be in place via the A6.

Three services Tebay, Tebay Truckstop and Killington Lake will be trapped in the closure.