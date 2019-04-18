Elderly couple seriously injured after being knocked down on pedestrian crossing in Bolton-le-Sands

An elderly couple have been seriously injured after they were knocked down whilst crossing a road in Bolton-le-Sands.

The incident happened at around 3.20pm yesterday (Wednesday, April 17) on the pedestrian crossing close to the junction of Bye-Pass Road and St Michael’s Lane, near the Far Pavilion Indian restaurant.

The couple had been crossing the road, which had been busy with traffic, when they were hit by a Toyota Aygo.

The man, aged in his 80s, suffered a tear to his spleen and deep cuts to his face and wrist.

The woman, aged in her 70s, has suffered a broken pelvis and cuts and bruises.

Both were taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment, where they remain.

Lancashire Police are appealing for information on how the collision happened.

Sgt Martin Wilcock, of the Lancashire Police TacOps Unit, said: “First and foremost we send our warmest wishes to the couple and hope they made a full and speedy recovery.

"We are now appealing for information and are asking anybody who witnessed the collision, or saw the Aygo in the moments before it happened, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“We are working hard to piece together what happened and would like to speak to anybody with information that could help with our enquiries.

"The collision occurred on a busy road and we believe there will have been several people in the area who saw all or part of what happened.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting log number 913 of April 17.