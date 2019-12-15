Early morning delays after M61 is shut following crash near Chorley

Have your say

There are delays on the M61 following a crash near Chorley.

The northbound carriage was closed at round 7.20am this morning (Sunday, December 15) between junctions eight for Chorley and nine for the M65 Interchange.

The M61 at junction 9 (Image: Highways England)

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Please be aware that the M61 is currently closed between junction eight and junction nine northbound.

"We are currently dealing with an RTC and our officers will re-open this section as soon as possible."

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service along with North West Ambulance Service are both in attendance.

Highways England is reporting heavy delays back to junction six for Horwich.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 10.15am and 10.30am.

More to follow.