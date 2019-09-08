Early morning closure on M55 after collision between Broughton and Wesham

Have your say

One side of the M55 was closed on Sunday (September 8) due to a crash on the motorway.

The westbound carriageway was closed between junction at around 5.30am.

The road was closed between junction one for Broughton and junction three for Wesham while emergency services dealt with a collision.

A diversion route is in place, with road users being diverted off the M55 at junction one and onto the A6 southbound towards Preston.

At Preston, motorists exited the A6 and joined the A583 westbound towards Blackpool via Kirkham.

After Kirkham, advice was to join the A585 northbound, to then re-join the M55 at junction three.