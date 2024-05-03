Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People are being warned to allow more time for their journeys next week as work starts near Royal Preston Hospital.

The zebra crossing on Sharoe Green Lane is being upgraded to a controlled puffin crossing.

There will be temporary traffic lights in place from the morning of Tuesday, May 7 for up to four weeks to allow the work to be carried out safely.

The zebra crossing on Sharoe Green Lane is being upgraded to a controlled puffin crossing (Credit: Lancashire County Council)

County Coun Rupert Swarbrick, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: "This is a very busy area with high demand from pedestrians to cross Sharoe Green Lane between the hospital and the shops, which is why we're upgrading the crossing to a controlled puffin crossing.

"We will try to keep disruption to a minimum, but there will inevitably be delays in this area due to the temporary lights needed to make sure the work can be done safely. The team working on this job will be able to operate the temporary lights manually if necessary to keep traffic moving as efficiently as possible.

"I'd ask anyone who can to avoid this area over the next 3-4 weeks, and if you do need to use Sharoe Green Lane please leave plenty of time for your journey.

"I'm sorry for the disruption and would like to thank people in advance for their patience while we carry out this important upgrade."

The two bus stops near the crossing are being temporarily relocated around 100m away while the work is ongoing to help traffic flow through the temporary lights.

The work to be carried out involves adjusting the existing kerb line to accommodate the wider pedestrian crossing, excavations to install the traffic lights and controllers, and relaying tactile paving.

An overnight road closure is currently being scheduled towards the end of June for work to install high-friction surfacing on the approaches to the crossing, along with new road markings.