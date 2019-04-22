Drivers on hard shoulder hamper efforts to clear M6 after accident say police

Police say motorists driving down the hard shoulder are hampering their efforts to clear an accident affecting the M6 this afternoon.

North West Motorway Police say there are delays heading northbound on the M6 over the Thelwall viaduct heading towards Lancashire but that attempts to get the road moving again are being hampered.

They tweeted: "Two lanes closed on the M6 NB Thelwall viaduct due to an RTC.

"Police in attendance assisting Highways but impeded getting to scene due to motorists ignoring the red X's. Our vehicles have CCTV fitted registration numbers have been captured."