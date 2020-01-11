Driver rescued after car veers off causeway and almost slips in tidal channel

An elderly driver had to be rescued after their car became stranded on a causeway near Lancaster.

Rescue crews were called to the scene at Sunderland Point at around 10.40am on Friday.

The vehicle - with the driver still inside - was teetering on the edge of the banking in danger of slipping into the water.

The driver was attempting to travel across the single track road which crosses the tidal marsh cutting off the village from the rest of the peninsula.

Crews from Morecambe's RNLI secured the vehicle using an anchor point before firefighters arrived.

They then secured the stranded vehicle using stakes and the driver was rescued.

The driver later admitted passing a 'do not proceed' sign warning motorists the road could be flooded at high tide.

When the driver realised the route was impassable, they began reversing and in the proceed veered off the causeway before becoming stuck

Colin Midwinter, Morecambe RNLI's community safety officer, said more signs were needed to warn motorists of dangers in the area..

He added: "We would also like to take the opportunity not to dismiss any of the warning signs in place and heed what they state.

"The area is cut off by tide on a regular basis making the area impassable."

Sunderland Point is a village on a peninsula between the mouth of the river Lune and Morecambe Bay.

It is the only mainland village in the UK dependent on tidal access and the only way of accessing the area using a vehicle is alone a single track road crossing a tidal marsh.

The road is covered by water at high tide.