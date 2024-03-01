News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Driver hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after car crashes into lamppost on A6 in Fulwood

The road was closed in both directions as emergency services worked at the scene.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 1st Mar 2024, 16:18 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 16:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A driver was taken to hospital with "serious injuries" after a crash on the A6 in Fulwood.

The A6 was closed in both directions while paramedics attended to a casualty near to the junction with Lightfoot Lane at around 9am today.

Police later confirmed a car had collided with a lamppost.

A driver was hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after a car crashed into a lamppost on the A6 (Credit: Google)A driver was hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after a car crashed into a lamppost on the A6 (Credit: Google)
A driver was hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after a car crashed into a lamppost on the A6 (Credit: Google)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails.

The closure caused delays for drivers joining the M55, with further congestion on routes around Fulwood and Broughton.

The M55 slip road at Broughton was also closed for a short time, resulting in queuing traffic from Lightfoot Lane to the motorway.

The A6 was reopened at around midday.

North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.

Related topics:FulwoodHospitalParamedicsCasualtyLancashire PoliceSpokesmanTrafficDriversM55PrestonLancashire