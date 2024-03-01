Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A driver was taken to hospital with "serious injuries" after a crash on the A6 in Fulwood.

The A6 was closed in both directions while paramedics attended to a casualty near to the junction with Lightfoot Lane at around 9am today.

Police later confirmed a car had collided with a lamppost.

A driver was hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after a car crashed into a lamppost on the A6 (Credit: Google)

"The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

The closure caused delays for drivers joining the M55, with further congestion on routes around Fulwood and Broughton.

The M55 slip road at Broughton was also closed for a short time, resulting in queuing traffic from Lightfoot Lane to the motorway.

The A6 was reopened at around midday.