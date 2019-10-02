Delays on M65 after rush hour crash

Have your say

There are long delays on the M65 this morning after a crash on the westbound carriageway.

Lane 2 (of 2) is blocked after a collision between junction 3 (Blackburn West) and junction 2 (Clayton Brook).

The crash happened shortly before 8am and has led to around 6 miles of congestion, with queues back to junction 4 (Darwen, Blackburn South).

Highways said it expects normal traffic conditions to return by 9.45am.

Also on the M65, an eastbound lane is closed on the junction 10 exit slip road (Burnley, Padiham) due to a broken down vehicle A671 Cavalry Way.

Lane 1 (Of 2 ) is closed as you exit the motorway, but Highways said traffic is coping well.