Delays on M65 after multi-vehicle crash forces two lanes to close

A crash on the M65 eastbound between junctions seven and eight is causing delays this evening (January 20).

Lanes two and three (of three) have been closed due to the collision.

Highways said it expects normal traffic conditions to return by 6.45pm and 7pm on January 20.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "The eastbound carriageway of the M65 is currently closed following a collision involving a number of vehicles close to Junction 8.

"Emergency services are at the scene and work is on-going to help those involved.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes."

A spokesman for Highways said: "The M65 from J7 (Clitheroe Accrington) towards J8 (Huncoat).

"Two lanes have been closed due to a collision.

"Traffic Officers Lancashire Road Police are on scene."

There are severe delays of 32 minutes, according to the AA.