Delays on M61 near Chorley after second crash in two hours

A second crash on the M61 near Chorley has led to further delays this morning (October 9).



The crash happened near Rivington Services, between junctions 8 (Chorley) and 6 (Horwich, Bolton North) at around 10.40am.

Highways said the stricken vehicle has been moved to the hard shoulder, but minor delays remain on the northbound carriageway.

Traffic Officers have just arrived on scene and North West Ambulance Service are in attendance.

One lane will remain closed whilst Highways inspect a barrier for damage.

There are currently delays of just over 30 minutes on top of normal journey times.

There are delays on the M61 northbound after a crash near Rivington Services this morning

Traffic on the M61 between Chorley and Horwich had just returned to normal following an earlier accident on the southbound carriageway.

Lane three (of three) re-opened at around 10.15am after Highways cleared the scene of a crash involving three vehicles near Rivington Services.

Police said there are no reports of serious injuries in the two crashes.