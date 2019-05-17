Delays on M6 after accident

The M6 currently has delays of at least 60 minutes from J34 to J33, covering several miles of the southbound carriageway from Lancaster.

The delays are due to a road traffic collision with lane 3 (of 3) closed and Highways England has resources deployed working hard to restore normal conditions as soon as possible.

For traffic approaching the delays locally, motorists are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and they may wish to re-route or delay your journey.

If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, motorists may want to change their strategic route, allow extra travel time and follow guidance from our on-road variable message signs and media.

Further incident information is available from Highways England by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our @HighwaysNWEST regional twitter feed.