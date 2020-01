Have your say

A bus has broken down in Penwortham, leading to delays for Preston-bound traffic this morning (January 21).



The bus has broken down at the traffic lights underneath the flyover in Liverpool Road at around 8.20am.

There is slow traffic on A59 Liverpool Road after a bus broke down this morning (January 21). Pic: Google

The blocked lane is leading to queues back to Penwortham town centre.

UPDATE - 9am - Recovery is at the scene and Penwortham Hill and Golden Way appear to be easing.