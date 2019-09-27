Crashes on M6 and M55 cause long rush hour delays

Traffic is building up on the M6 near Forton after a van lost control on the sliproad before hitting a bridge.

Police say the driver of the vehicle lost control on the wet surface.

Police at the scene of the crash on the M6 sliproad

The collision caused the van's flat-bed trailer to be ripped from the vehicle.

No-one was injured but traffic is backing up to near Garstang.

Witnesses say there has also been a collision close to junction 32.

Meanwhile, a slip road from the M55 eastbound to the M6 northbound at Broughton was closed earlier this afternoon following a collision.

The outer skin of the bridge was damaged during the crash

The lane has now been reopened but traffic is slow as officers remain on the hard shoulder while recovery is underway.

The van's flatbed trailer was ripped from the van