Crashes cause early morning delays on the M6

Have your say

Multiple incidents are causing rush hour delays this morning along the M6.

Two lanes are currently closed between junction 23 and junction 26 of the M6 following a crash at around 7.30am.

Traffic officers are at the scene.

A Highways Agency social media post said: "Due to an accident traffic is stopped on the northbound side between #J24 #AshtonInMakerfield and #J25 #BrynLink #M6. Several vehicles involved with Traffic Officers on scene and more patrols on route to assist."

Highways England are also warning of traffic delays between junction 27 and 24 following an earlier incident along the southbound carriageway.

There are currently delays of up to an hour, with normal traffic conditions expected to return to normal between 9-9.15am.

Delays on the M6 north and south bound this morning

Another incident between junctions 17 and 18 of the M6 southbound is causing 20 minute delays.

At this stage it is not known if there are any injuries.

Latest updates here