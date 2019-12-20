Crash on M62 causing delays of up to 50 minutes

Motorists on the M62 eastbound are facing queues six-and-a-half miles long this afternoon due to a crash.

UPDATE - All lanes are now open but Highways England is warning that congestion will take some time to clear in the area.

Three of four lanes have been closed on the M62 eastbound between J21 (Milnrow) and J22 (Denshaw) due to a crash.

Traffic is slow back to J20 M62.

Traffic Officers are on the scene but it is not currently known whether anyone was injured in the collision.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 5.15pm and 5.30pm on December 20, 2019.

Motorists on the M62 eastboundare facingqueues six-and-a-half miles long. (Credit: Highways England)

Highways England is warning people to allow extra time for their journey if they are travelling in the area this afternoon.