Crash near Chorley leads to delays on M6, M61 and M65

Have your say

A crash on the M61 near Chorley is leading to delays on Lancashire's motorways this morning (November 19).



The crash involved two vehicles and happened on the southbound M61, between junctions 9 (Brindle) and 8 (Chorley) at around 4.30am.

It is not known at this stage whether anyone has been injured.

Police are still at the scene and two lanes are closed, with one lane open to queuing traffic.

There are currently delays of around 30 minutes, according to Highways England.

The agency said it expects the incident to be cleared between 9.45am and 10am.

Delays are expected on the M61, where it meets the M65, until around 9.45am. Pic: Highways England

The crash is leading to congestion at the interchange with the M65 at junction 2 at Clayton Brook and M6 at Bamber Bridge.

More to follow...