Crash drama in Kirkham as car hits bridge over railway station and closes road

A car has slammed into the wall on the bridge above Kirkham and Wesham station tonight, showering debris on to the road below and closing Station Road.

Two cars were involved in the collision on the B5192 Station Road at around 9pm.

Police are on the scene.

Debris from the crash narrowly missed a white van parked on the road underneath.

Lancashire Road Police said: "Both vehicles embedded into the railway bridge wall with a 20ft drop on the other side.

"Miraculously no injuries.

The crash on Station Road in Kirkham

"Speed and weather being contributors. One driver reported for careless driving."

AA Roadwatch said: "Road closed due to accident, two cars involved on B5192 Station Road both ways from Derby Road to Marquis Street. Two cars collided with each other and one of them has hit the railway bridge.

"The vehicles need to be recovered before the road can be re-opened."

