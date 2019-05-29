Crash drama in Kirkham as car hits bridge over railway station

Have your say

A car has slammed into the wall on the bridge above Kirkham and Wesham station tonight, showering debris on to the road below and closing Station Road.

AA Roadwatch said two cars were involved in the collision on the B5192 Station Road at around 9pm.

The crash on Station Road, Kirkham

Police are on the scene.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured in the collision.

The said: "Road closed due to accident , two cars involved on B5192 Station Road both ways from Derby Road to Marquis Street. Two cars collided with each other and one of them has hit the railway bridge.

"The vehicles need to be recovered before the road can be re-opened."