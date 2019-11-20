Congestion for Fulwood motorists heading to Garstang Road A6

Have your say

Motorists heading to Garstang Road A6 from Fulwood are stuck in traffic.

It is not clear what the cause of the tailbacks are although roadworks are underway on the B6241 Eastway from Pittman Way to Sherwood Way.

Temporary traffic signals are in place for work to improve the junction.

According to the AA traffic map there is heavy traffic outside Royal Preston Hospital along Sharoe Green Lane heading towards the Black Bull pub.

The B6241 is congested towards Garstang Road, as is St Vincents Road and Watling Street Road.