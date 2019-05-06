Confused young moped rider found travelling WRONG WAY down M55 at Preston

Police have intervened to guide a young moped rider who found themselves travelling the wrong way along the M55 near Preston.

The Lancashire force said the youngster had had a lucky escape and had become confused about which way they should be going - and which roads they were allowed on.

Lancashire Roads Police said: "Unfortunately this young rider got confused with which way to go and which roads they were allowed on.

"Fortunately nothing happened along the way. Rider reported and vehicle recovered from the network."