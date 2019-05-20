Concern for missing schoolgirl, 15, from Preston

Have your say

A 15-year-old schoolgirl from Preston has been reported missing from her home.



Brooke Nicholas, 15, disappeared from her home in Ingol yesterday evening (Sunday, May 19).

She was last seen in Creswell Avenue, near Preston Household Recycling Centre, at around 6pm.

Police said she has links to the Preston area and is described as 5ft 4ins tall, with a slim build and strawberry blonde hair in a short back and sides style.

She was last seen wearing a khaki hoodie, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers with reflectors on the side.

A police spokesman said: "We have concerns over missing child Brooke, last seen on Creswell Avenue, Ingol.

"If you have any information on Brooke's whereabouts, please contact police on 101."