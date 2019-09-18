Commuter misery for motorists leaving M6 in north Preston as ongoing works lead to extreme congestion

Commuters heading to north Preston via the M6 are facing long queues and delays again this morning as works continue.



Ongoing works in Bluebell Way, Fulwood, near M6 junction 31a, has led to extremely heavy congestion and delays this morning (September 18).

This map shows live traffic delays caused by the ongoing works at Bluebell Way, off M6 31a (red pointer). Motorway traffic is backed up to Bamber Bridge

It is the third consecutive day that commuters have been affected, since works began on Monday to install a new high-voltage connection to an electricity substation near the Premier Inn hotel.

The disruption is expected to last 17 weeks, with a completion date planned for Friday, January 17, 2020.

This morning, commuters are battling an 8-mile queue of slow moving traffic, with congestion backed up to junction 29 at Bamber Bridge.

But there is not much relief for commuters after exiting the M6 at junction 31a.

Queues are continuing at least two miles from the slip road at Bluebell Way, along Longsands Lane and Anderton Way, and up to the Asda superstore, off Eastway.

The council’s highway regulation team said it has been working closely with the developer to minimise disruption, but it says some delays are “likely” as the traffic management needed will narrow the available road space.

To minimise disruption, tasks likely to have most impact on the roads are planned to be carried out overnight and at weekends.

But commuters in north Preston and those who use M6 junction 31a are being warned to leave more time for their journeys.

Peter Bell, regulation and enforcement manager for Lancashire County Council, said: "We’re aware that the work in this location is likely to cause some disruption and have worked closely with the contractor to look at ways of working which will minimise the impact as far as possible.

"However I would ask people who make regular journeys in this area to be aware of the potential for delays."

As well as an entry and exit point from the M6 motorway, the area has developed as a busy retail and business area.

In recent years, a number of car dealerships have opened in Bluebell Way, with a Volvo garage under construction.

Work on a new HPL Motors car supermarket is also expected to begin soon on the site of the former Park and Ride.

Businesses including Booths and James Hall have their headquarters in the area and there is also a Premier Inn, service area containing a Spar, Starbucks, Subway and fuel station.