City of Preston 10k CANCELLED after heavy downpours cause adverse conditions

Organisers of the City of Preston 10k have been forced to cancel the race.

The event was due to start at 9.30am but heavy downpours overnight and this morning meant the route was deemed unsafe for runners.

A spokesman said: "The City of Preston 10k has now been cancelled due to adverse conditions on parts of the course.

"We have worked through the early hours to displace water which was more than ankle deep, however with the consistent rain we cannot clear the course for the start of the race at 9.30am and for the interest of safety we regret the race will not take place.

"We will ensure that ALL profits, no matter what the costs today, will go back into the community of Preston."

A new date for the race will be announced on Monday, the spokesman added.