City of Preston 10k 2019: These are the road closures confirmed for this weekend's rearranged race

Runners from across Lancashire will head to Preston this weekend for the city's annual 10k race.
This year's route will begin in Market Street, pass through Avenham Park and around the River Ribble, before finishing back in the Flag Market.
Here is everything you need to know about this weekend's event.
As in previous year's there will be a number of road closures during the race.
Here are all the planned road closure which will be in place from 9am until 12pm on Sunday, October 20, 2019:
Road Closed - Length closed
Orchard Street - Full Length
Earl Street - Full length
Market Street - Full length
Fishergate - From its junction with Birley Street, to its junction with Cannon Street
Cheapside - Full length
Church Street - Full length
Fishergate - From its junction with Birley Street, to its junction with Cannon Street
Glovers Court - Full length
Syke Street - Full length
Glover Street - Full length
Avenham Lane - Full length
Starkie Street - Full length
Winckley Square North - Full length
Winckley Square East - Full length
Starkie Street - Full length
Cannon Street - Full length
Riverside - From its junction with South End, to its junction with Broadgate
Broadgate - From its junction with Riverside, to its junction with Kilruddery Road
Grove Road - From its junction with A6 London Road to its junction with Park and Ride Site
Winery Lane - At its junction with Capitol Way
During the closure these will be the diverted routes available to motorists:
Avenham Lane – Queen Street – A6 London Road – A6 Stanley Street – A6 Ring Way – A59 Ring Way – Fleet Street - Lune Street. ii) A59 Ring Way – A6 Ring Way – A6 Stanley Street – A6 London Road – Queen Street – Avenham Lane.
The following one way restrictions will be lifted:
Wolseley Road from its junction with Riverside to its junction with Connaught Road