City of Preston 10k 2019: These are the road closures confirmed for this weekend's race

Runners from across Lancashire will head to Preston this weekend for the city's annual 10k race.

This year's route will begin in Market Street, pass through Avenham Park and around the River Ribble, before finishing back in the Flag Market.

These are the road closures confirmed for this weekend's City of Preston 10k race

Here is everything you need to know about this weekend's event.

As in previous year's there will be a number of road closures during the race.

Here are all the planned road closure which will be in place from 9am until 12pm on Sunday, September 29 2019:

Road Closed - Length closed

Orchard Street - Full Length

Earl Street - Full length

Market Street - Full length

Fishergate - From its junction with Birley Street, to its junction with Cannon Street

Cheapside - Full length

Church Street - Full length

Glovers Court - Full length

Syke Street - Full length

Glover Street - Full length

Avenham Lane - Full length

Starkie Street - Full length

Winckley Square North - Full length

Winckley Square East - Full length

Cannon Street - Full length

Riverside - From its junction with South End, to its junction with Broadgate

Broadgate - From its junction with Riverside, to its junction with Kilruddery Road

Grove Road - From its junction with A6 London Road to its junction with Park and Ride Site

Winery Lane - At its junction with Capitol Way

During the closure these will be the diverted routes available to motorists:

Avenham Lane – Queen Street – A6 London Road – A6 Stanley Street – A6 Ring Way – A59 Ring Way – Fleet Street - Lune Street. ii) A59 Ring Way – A6 Ring Way – A6 Stanley Street – A6 London Road – Queen Street – Avenham Lane.

The following one way restrictions will be lifted:

Wolseley Road from its junction with Riverside to its junction with Connaught Road